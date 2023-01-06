 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday

2. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday

3. Babel. R.F. Kuang. Harper Voyager

4. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner

5. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine

6. Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 12. Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf

8. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

9. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper

10. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

3. Financial Feminist. Tori Dunlap. Dey Street

4. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron

6. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside

7. And There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House

8. The Noom Mindset. Simon Element

9. Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Breakthrough. Kellyann Petrucci. Rodale

10. Fast Like a Girl. Mindy Pelz. Hay House

PAPERBACK

1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria

2. The January 6 Report. Harper

3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

4. The January 6th Report. Celadon

5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom

6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom

7. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 18. Gege Akutami. Viz

8. Twisted Games. Ana Huang. Bloom

9. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury

10. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria

