HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
3. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
4. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
5. The Wedding Planner. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
6. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
8. The Secret Book of Flora Lea. Patti Callahan Henry. Atria
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
10. It Ends with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. The Glucose Goddess Method. Jessie Inchauspe. Simon Element
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
5. Serenity in the Storm. Kayleigh Mcenany. Liberatio Protocol
6. Tremendous. Joey Diaz. BenBella
7. Look for Me There. Luke Russert. Harper Horizon
8. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
9. Letters to Trump. Donald J. Trump. Winning Team
10. The Daily Dad. Ryan Holiday. Portfolio
PAPERBACK
1. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
4. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 5 (Special Edition). Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
5. My Hero Academia, Vol. 34. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
6. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
7. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
8. Has the Tribulation Begun? Amir Tsarfati. Harvest Prophecy
9. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
10. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
