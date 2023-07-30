HARDCOVER FICTION1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. The Collector. Daniel Silva. Harper
3. A Soul of Ash and Blood. Jennifer L. Armentrout. Blue Box
4. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Obsessed. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown and Company
6. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
7. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
9. Crook Manifesto. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
10. After Death. Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. Beyond the Story. BTS. Flatiron
2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Piggyback
3. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
4. You Will Own Nothing. Carol Roth. Broadside
5. Dark Future. Glenn Beck. Forefront
6. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. Jackie. J. Randy Taraborrelli. St. Martin’s
8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie. Ramin Zahed. Abrams
9. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
10. America’s Cultural Revolution. Christopher F. Rufo. Broadside
TRADE PAPERBACK1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
3. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Twisted Games. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius
8. Twisted Hate. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. Twisted Lies. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
