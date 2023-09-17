HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Holly. Stephen King. Scribner
2. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
3. Payback in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. Look Out for the Little Guy! (movie tie-in). Scott Lang. Hyperion Avenue
5. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
6. The River We Remember. William Kent Krueger. Atria
7. Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade. Don Bentley. Putnam
8. The Longmire Defense. Craig Johnson. Viking
9. Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury. Graham Brown. Putnam
10. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
People are also reading…
1. The Josiah Manifesto. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
2. Why We Love Baseball. Joe Posnanski. Dutton
3. Smithsonian America. Keidrick Roy. Thunder Bay
4. Elden Ring. Udon
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. Let’s Eat. Dan Pelosi. Union Square
7. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
8. Necessary Trouble. Drew Gilpin Faust. FSG
9. Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad. Abbie Halberstadt. Harvest House
10. The Last Politician. Franklin Foer. Penguin Press
PAPERBACK
1. Things We Left Behind. Lucy Score. Bloom
2. Assistant to the Villain. Hannah Nicole Maehrer. Red Tower
3. Too Late: Definitive Edition. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
4. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
5. My Hero Academia, Vol. 35. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
6. The Shadow Work Journal. Keila Shaheen. Keila Shaheen
7. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
8. The Coworker. Freida McFadden. Poisoned Pen
9. The Long Game. Elena Armas. Atria
10. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
Tribune Content Agency