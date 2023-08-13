HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
3. Out of Nowhere. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
4. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. The Collector. Daniel Silva. Harper
8. Dead Fall. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
9. Obsessed. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown and Company
10. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Baking Yesteryear. B. Dylan Hollis. DK
2. Like a River Granger Smith W
3. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
8. The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook. America’s Test Kitchen
9. What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy. Gaby Dalkin. Abrams
10. Beyond the Story. BTS. Flatiron
PAPERBACK
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
4. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
5. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
6. Crossed. Emily McIntire. Bloom
7. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius
8. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
9. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
10. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Vintage
