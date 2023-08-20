HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
3. Happiness. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. James McBride. Riverhead
5. None of This Is True. Lisa Jewell. Atria
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
8. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
9. Out of Nowhere. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
10. Masters of Death. Olivie Blake. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. American Playbook. Clay Travis. Threshold
2. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
3. Tucker. Chadwick Moore. All Seasons
4. Baking Yesteryear. B. Dylan Hollis. DK
5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. Adversity for Sale. Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins. HarperCollins Leadership
9. Like a River. Granger Smith. Thomas Nelson
10. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
PAPERBACK
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
3. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
5. Cruel Seduction. Katee Robert. Sourcebooks Casablanca
6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Dell
8. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius
9. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
— Tribune Content Agency