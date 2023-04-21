The Thomasville Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday at 21 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, under the water tank in Pace Park. Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Sept. 23.

There will be several activities for opening day including Master Gardeners teaching bean planting and line dancing in the park with Curtis Yates. The dance class is from 10 a.m. to noon and the cost is $7 per person.

There will be about a dozen vendors Saturday offering vegetables, meats, eggs, pastries and jams. All products are grown, baked or made by vendors. Vendor maps will be available.

Melissa Hall