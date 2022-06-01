 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomasville industrial building sold for $1.3 million

A Thomasville industrial building was bought for $1.3 million by a Canadian electric products manufacturer, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 1.53-acre property at 15 High Tech Blvd. contains a 20,118-square-foot building.

The buyer is Ken Perry’s Xtreme Arias, which shares the same 105 Shields Ct., Markham, Ontario, address as Speedway PSI.

According to Speedway’s website, its services include: design-build of control panels; machine control; explosion proof installations; plant distribution wiring; and troubleshooting of electrical and electronic devices.

