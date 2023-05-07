A juvenile pointed a rifle at a man during a disturbance at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night, Winston-Salem police said Sunday.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m., police said.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the stadium, which was hosting Bowman Gray Racing.

When they arrived, they were told that the victim and the juvenile were involved in a disturbance.

Police searched the car the juvenile was in and seized a rifle, a handgun and marijuana. In addition to the juvenile, two men also face charges in the incident.

Patrick Odell Watts, 24, and Brandon Lee Purdue, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The juvenile, who was released to a guardian, will be charged with assault by pointing a gun, police said. A secure custody order for the juvenile was denied, police said.