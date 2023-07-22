A California owner and operator of manufactured housing communities has spent a combined $14.7 million to purchase three Forsyth County properties.

The buyers are affiliates of Three Pillar Communities of Los Altos, Calif. According to its website, the properties are serving as the third-generation company’s entrance into the North Carolina market.

The sellers are Raleigh-based limited liability companies listed after the three sold properties: Whispering Brook Village of 502 Lee Hy Drive in Kernersville; Wheeling Village at 3450 Greensboro Road in Winston-Salem; and Breezewood at 1300 Shields Road in Kernersville.

Whispering Brook was the most expensive purchase at $6.4 million, while Wheeling Village sold for $5.4 million and Breezewood for $2.8 million.

Three Pillars said that as of May, it owned and operated more than 60 mobile home and recreation vehicle parks in 14 states.