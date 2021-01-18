Three found dead, one injured in Yadkin County. Sheriff's office says domestic violence played a role.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide that also left a fourth person seriously injured on Sunday.

No arrests have been made, but Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said sheriff's investigators are not currently looking for a suspect and that there is no danger to the community. The sheriff's office said the homicides appear to be related to domestic violence. Oliver declined to elaborate.

At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office got a call from someone who dialed 911 and then hung up, Oliver said. Sheriff's deputies went to a house on North Oakridge Church Road. Oliver said deputies saw through a window that someone was lying on the floor.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found two people on the floor — one dead and another seriously injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital, where that person is still in critical condition, Oliver said.

The sheriff's office then received information about a vehicle connected to the homicide. Oliver said the vehicle was found about two miles down the road on North Oakridge Church Road, and deputies found two people dead inside.