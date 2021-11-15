Three things we learned about the Charlotte Hornets in their win against Golden State

Here are three things we learned in the Hornets’ impressive win over Golden State:

ANOTHER SOLID GAME FOR LAMELO BALL

Following up on Friday’s performance in which he became the first guard in franchise history to record multiple 15-rebound games, Ball was a catalyst in the first half for the Hornets.

He pumped in 15 points in the opening quarter alone and made sure they matched the Warriors’ intensity from the outset. Ball finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and made good decisions in the final seconds to ensure the Hornets had an opportunity to squeeze it out late.

“Yeah, I just let the game come to me,” Ball said. “I feel like those shots starting off, they were right there. So I was just shooting them and then they were going in. So the points came quick. And then after that I got back in and it really wasn’t the scoring (that) we needed. We needed ball movement, assists, rebounds and stuff. So I was trying to do anything to help the team win.”

Ball drew some pretty good praise from Golden State’s Draymond Green.