At least three Triad and northwest North Carolina fire departments are receiving donations of emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch and its partners.

More than 87,000 cans will be donated to 37 fire departments across North Carolina to help them in times of crisis.

Listed among the voluntary fire departments receiving emergency supplies are the Yadkin County town of Courtney and the Wilkes County communities of Millers Creek and Ronda.

Among the participating distributors is RH Barringer of Winston Salem.