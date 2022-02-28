Thunderbirds drop two of three games at the Annex to the Columbus River Dragons

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
22-19-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds lost two of three games to Columbus at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. They lost 4-2 on Friday night before playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday to win 3-2. On Sunday afternoon the River Dragons rallied for a 4-3 victory.
Stars
Declan Conway scored two goals in the big Saturday night win over the River Dragons. He scored the first goal, then got the game winner in the final minutes of the game for the 3-2 win. Jacob Schnapp also had a goal and Gus Ford added two assists. In Sunday’s loss John Buttitta had a goal and an assist an newcomer Marvin Powell had an assist for the Thunderbirds.
Notable
* Kelly Curl, the general manager of the Thunderbirds who served as head coach during Garrett Rutledge’s suspension, was 4-5 during his stint on the bench....
* The Thunderbirds signed Marvin Powell and Kyle Kazeroid last week ahead of their three games with the River Dragons. Kazeroid has spent the last four years with Castleton University at the Division III level, skating in 70 games. He becomes the fifth Spartan to make the jump to professional hockey in the last three years. Most recently, Powell spent 32 games with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Stat of the weekend
The Thunderbirds had their third sellout of the season on Saturday night with 3,200 there for the 3-2 win over the River Dragons. The attendance figure did not include the dogs there for the “Pucks and Paws” night sponsored by the Hillsdale Animal Hospital.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds will get a much-needed break, and will not play again until March 10 at Danbury. That will also mark the return of Coach Garrett Rutledge who was serving a nine-game suspension handed down by the FPHL.
After that game, which is a Thursday night, the Thunderbirds will play three straight at Delaware. The Thunderbirds don’t play again at The Annex until March 17 against Port Huron.
