Thunderbirds drop two of three games at the Annex to the Columbus River Dragons

Carolina Thunderbirds update

Record

22-19-3, fifth place in the FPHL standings

This past weekend

The Thunderbirds lost two of three games to Columbus at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. They lost 4-2 on Friday night before playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday to win 3-2. On Sunday afternoon the River Dragons rallied for a 4-3 victory.

Stars

Declan Conway scored two goals in the big Saturday night win over the River Dragons. He scored the first goal, then got the game winner in the final minutes of the game for the 3-2 win. Jacob Schnapp also had a goal and Gus Ford added two assists. In Sunday’s loss John Buttitta had a goal and an assist an newcomer Marvin Powell had an assist for the Thunderbirds.

Notable

* Kelly Curl, the general manager of the Thunderbirds who served as head coach during Garrett Rutledge’s suspension, was 4-5 during his stint on the bench....