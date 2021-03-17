Thursday letters

The facts about solar
This is a response to letters from March 10 “No ‘Green New Deal’” and from March 12, “Energy Failure.”
As an engineer myself, and the mother of an engineer who designs solar farms, I’d like to pass on information about how solar farms deal with wind and snow. Most have “tracking systems” which allow the panel to follow the sun during the day to maximize energy production and additionally allow the panels to “stow.” The “stow” feature moves the panel to an angle such that the snow falls off. Think about how much snow could accumulate on a very steep glass roof… none.
The entire solar structure is required, by building codes, to withstand the max wind and snow load for the area for which they are built. My daughter works for the company that designed and is building the large solar farm in Yadkin County, although it is not her assigned project. She designed 14 solar farms built in Michigan. All have operated through the winter; no failures due to wind and snow. Texas’ power structure suffered from inadequate codes, i.e., regulations. Nuclear and fossil power plants went down due to no winterization. All pumps and valves can freeze if the temperature is too low; power plants are full of these.
I was sorry to learn of Davie’s decision against the solar farm. The leaders of Yadkin County have the foresight to invest in cleaner energy for our children and grandchildren’s sake. Without such investments, their futures look bleak.
Ellen Reece
Boonville
Biden didn't kill it
The March 13 Journal edition had two excellent articles regarding the COVID relief plan President Biden signed into law on March 11. And then there’s the column by Marc Thiessen, “Biden has killed bipartisanship.”
President Biden didn’t kill bipartisanship, the Republican senators who refused to support the bill killed bipartisanship! Let’s get the facts right — Biden met with and tried to get support from the Republicans but not one of them voted to support this plan, which will help all Americans as we recover from the past year. Voters will remember.
Glenda Wilkinson
Winston-Salem
Blaming wind turbines
It's a shame that the writer of the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal’” did not hear Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's explanation to the citizens of his state that the power outages were due to the energy sources going offline in the extremely cold weather. When he later spoke on national TV, Abbott, instead, blamed wind turbines.
To blame the crisis on wind turbines (which provide only about 10% of the energy) is completely off-base. Wind turbines continue to work in much colder climates than Texas (such as Iowa, South Dakota, Sweden and Antarctica), but they have to be weatherized to perform in extreme temperatures.
Simply put, the outages in Texas were caused because the people in charge did not prepare for the super-cold temperatures that hit the state (though they had a similar crisis 10 years ago). The sources of energy, including natural gas plants, went offline just when the demand for energy went up. If the letter writer were in Texas, he would have been as cold as everyone else.
I also think it's a shame that he felt the need to disparage Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. So what if she’s an ex-bartender? A job or former job doesn’t define a person. AOC was elected to serve her constituents, which she seems to be doing quite well with a lot of heart. In addition, she was able to raise nearly $5 million to help the people of Texas, as one of their senators was running off to Cancun.
Mary Billingsley
Winston-Salem
No sour grapes
Really? Was it THAT slow of a news day that the front page story was "Muscadine juice may be offered at schools"?
Did nothing else of any consequence happen in the world to bump that story off the front page?
And I loved Rep. Howard's quote: "If the kids would stop and try it, they would prefer it. ..." — sounds like what my parents told me about lima beans, and the were WRONG!
No, I'm not going to cancel my subscription. I enjoy reading the paper for the news stories, the insights, and sometimes, just for the laughs.
Sam Ferguson
Lewisville