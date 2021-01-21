Thursday's Winning Lottery Numbers
Most Popular
Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
A 17-year-old girl is facing a new charge in connection with a chase involving Forsyth County sheriff's deputies that left a 13-year-old boy d…
Suit: House parents sexually abused their own daughter in addition to several boys at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that her parents sexually abused her, as well as several boys who stayed at the Children's Home in Winsto…
Yadkin sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor.
A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a…
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the return of high school student…
Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses.
Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying t…
Vaccination appointments are scheduled to resume online Wednesday for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, including accepting indi…
One man was found shot to death Monday night in a South Stratford Road apartment and, nearby, another man was shot multiple times while inside…
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reopened its vaccination appointment website for a second time Wednesday, with appointments bei…