Thursday's Winning Lottery Numbers

Federal unemployment benefit payments are resuming in North Carolina, including the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Cong…
Noble Food & Pursuits, which owns Rooster’s: A Noble Grille, and Durban Hospitality Group, are planning to open a Bossy Beulah’s Chicken S…
The Messick Farm property in western Forsyth County has been acquired with plans to convert the 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic…
PINNACLE – A hiker who fell from a ledge on a trail at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday afternoon was taken by ambulance to a Winston-Salem ho…
(TNS) — The TV show American Pickers will be filming in North Carolina in March, and they're looking for people with large antique collections…
Forsyth County is among the first two North Carolina communities getting COVID-19 vaccine assistance from state National Guard personnel.
Army investigating NC officer who led group to Washington. She says they were demonstrating First Amendment rights.
CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Wa…
Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe, a WSSU legend, will have another honor coming his way this summer in New York City
The Winston-Salem State graduate believes his project would make the late Clarence 'Big House' Gaines smile.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Capitol insurrection: 'This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American.'
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, after his team defeated Wake Forest on Saturday in Durham, didn't mince words about the attack on the U.S. Capitol this week.
Construction is well underway at 633 N. Liberty St. for a projected May 2021 opening of ROAR, a dining and entertainment complex in the 1920s …