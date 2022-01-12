As a shift manager at Bojangles, Tia Corine Shults never imagined she would be starring in a Bojangles commercial featuring her own original music.
Known as TiaCorine, the Winston-Salem native was asked to perform her new single “Bo Time” in a commercial for the restaurant chain over the summer.
Filmed at the Bojangles’ restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, the video was released in mid-September and has amassed nearly 725,000 views online.
“It’s crazy, like a dream come true,” said TiaCorine, who worked at the former Bojangles on Patterson Avenue. “I feel like I’ve come full circle since working there. I still can’t believe it sometimes.”
She is currently working with Bojangles to have "Bo Time" played in stores across the country, she said.
Along with snagging a brand deal with the chicken chain, the artist and rapper has signed with a record label and seen one of her songs, “Lotto,” go viral.
Recently, TiaCorine, 28, landed one of her songs, a collaboration with record producer Kenny Beats, in the video game "Grand Theft Auto."
“It’s been a pretty good, crazy year,” the Reynolds High School graduate said.
Since the summer, TiaCorine has continued to perform at music festivals around the country, including Day N Vegas and Rolling Loud in Miami.
TiaCorine, who has an EP titled "34Corine," released a deluxe EP called "The Saga of 34Corine." She plans to drop her first album this year with 11 to 15 songs, she said.
“My dream is to get my songs on the billboard charts and take the next step to become an A-list celebrity,” TiaCorine said.
TiaCorine, who has a 5-year-old daughter, graduated from Winston-Salem State University and said her roots with the city have helped shape her music.
"I draw inspiration from Winston-Salem and the precious moments there, good and bad," she said. "Winston-Salem is home."