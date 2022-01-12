As a shift manager at Bojangles, Tia Corine Shults never imagined she would be starring in a Bojangles commercial featuring her own original music.

Known as TiaCorine, the Winston-Salem native was asked to perform her new single “Bo Time” in a commercial for the restaurant chain over the summer.

Filmed at the Bojangles’ restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, the video was released in mid-September and has amassed nearly 725,000 views online.

“It’s crazy, like a dream come true,” said TiaCorine, who worked at the former Bojangles on Patterson Avenue. “I feel like I’ve come full circle since working there. I still can’t believe it sometimes.”

She is currently working with Bojangles to have "Bo Time" played in stores across the country, she said.

Along with snagging a brand deal with the chicken chain, the artist and rapper has signed with a record label and seen one of her songs, “Lotto,” go viral.

Recently, TiaCorine, 28, landed one of her songs, a collaboration with record producer Kenny Beats, in the video game "Grand Theft Auto."