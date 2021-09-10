Time for Prayer

I keep hearing from our congressmen that they are behind President Bush and will act in a bipartisan objective to help America with disaster relief and find those responsible. Why now? Where have they been for the past 200 years? I understand why there is more than one political party in this country, but after elections I do not understand where the bipartisanship has gone. Why can't they leave the party alone and actually work together to make this country even greater?

At this time of national mourning, we see people from around the world crying with us. I think of the children I have seen on television who belong to gangs that are killing one another to protect their turf. The next image I see is Catholics and Protestants jeering and killing each other, Palestinians and Israelis throwing rocks and shooting one another. Are they protecting their turf?

It is time for the many people of this world to look around them and see just what is important. Many of us have heard, "Our prayers are with you," "Pray," "Thanks be to God." This country was built on the diversity and many faiths of its people. It does not matter whether everyone believes in God, by whatever name he is called; it only matters that we are considerate and kind to everyone.

I hope what I have said will in some way make someone think and thank God for the many blessings they have.

DIANNE DAISLEY, Tobaccoville