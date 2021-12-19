Time for the Panthers to plan a graceful exit for Cam Newton. He deserves a curtain call

Then make sure that Newton is in the game at some point during the fourth quarter. If it’s close, leave him in and let him try to win his last home game in Charlotte.

If it’s not — and likely, it’s not going to be — call a timeout late in the fourth quarter and give Cam Newton a curtain call. Let him have that, in front of the home fans, one last time. Make it a big deal. Make the exit as graceful as possible.

And then, in the final two games of the year, start Darnold for both, and use Newton only as a backup and goal-line specialist.

Sam Darnold’s contract complicates things

Remember that Darnold almost has to be on the roster in 2022 because the Panthers miscalculated and picked up his $18.9-million option before this season ever began. They will pay him, whether he’s there or not, so at the least he’s going to be an $18.9-million backup. Ideally, the Panthers never would have done that. But they did.

Nevertheless, the Panthers owe it to themselves to give Darnold another chance as a starter since they are roped to him anyway. (Newton isn’t under contract in 2022, nor is backup QB P.J. Walker).