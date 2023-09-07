Energy experts agree that a ceiling fan will reduce your energy bills by providing additional cooling and better circulation so you can lower air-conditioning costs.

Before you choose a fan, measure the room's length, width and ceiling height so you'll choose the correct size fan for the space. You don't want a fan to overpower the room. And for safety's sake and fan efficiency, don't install a ceiling fan lower than 7 feet from the floor. If the room has a low ceiling, choose a fan that hugs the ceiling.

A fan should be sized for the square footage of a room. For a room less than 50 square feet, use a 29-inch fan; for a 75-square-foot room, use a 36-inch fan; for a 100-square-foot room, use a 42-inch fan; and for a 225-square-foot room, use a 52-inch fan.

An electrician will charge $775, including labor and material, to replace a 52-inch fan with an existing overhead light fixture in the correct position. If there is no overhead light fixture, hire an electrician to run a new electrical line; it's not a job for a DIYer. If a new line isn't needed and you have experience with electrical projects and tools, you can buy the fan for $400, make the swap and save 48%.

If the electrical box in the ceiling is not designed to support a fan, you may need a fan mounting bracket for an additional $10. To install a bracket, cut a hole in the ceiling just large enough to slip the bar through the framing, and then secure it to the joists so there's something to attach the fan to.

Ceiling fan

Pro cost: $775

DIY cost: $400

Pro time: 3.5 hours

DIY time: 5 hours

DIY savings: $375, or 48%

