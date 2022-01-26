Tire recycling center plans Sanford manufacturing plant

Liberty Tire Recycling said Wednesday it will open a manufacturing facility in Sanford in February, creating 30 jobs as part of the economic project.

The facility will produce rubberized mulch, a resilient and sustainable alternative to traditional mulch, made from recycled scrap tires.

By recycling more than 190 million tires annually, the Pittsburgh-based Liberty Tire said it reclaims 3 billion pounds of rubber each year.

Recycled rubber produced by Liberty Tire is used to create innovative, eco-friendly solutions, including landscaping and playground products that are sold at more than 15,000 retail locations across North America.

“Our new rubber mulch facility in Sanford is in direct response to consumer acceptance of rubber mulch as a sustainable alternative to wood mulch,” said Amy Brackin, the company’s vice president of sustainability.

