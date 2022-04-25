To cut vehicle emissions, Concord will get nearly half a million this year

North Carolina is set to receive nearly $171 million in federal funding over five years for projects aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in the state.

The money represents the state’s portion of $6.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program. It's part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

Concord will get more than $481,000 ithrough the plan this year, with more coming as the funds are distributed annually through 2026.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will work with the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization to develop local projects with the money.

The Carbon Reduction Program will fund a range of projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from “on-road highway sources,” according to USDOT.

Carbon dioxide, which is produced by gasoline-powered vehicles, is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

Examples of potential projects include installing charging facilities for electric vehicles, including freight-hauling trucks, and developing routes and programs for pedestrians, electric scooters and bicycles, USDOT said.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

