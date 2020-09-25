Today in History, Friday, Sept. 25

In 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.
In 1904, a New York City police officer ordered a female automobile passenger on Fifth Avenue to stop smoking a cigarette. A male companion was arrested and later fined $2 for "abusing" the officer.
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston's Fenway Park.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a speech in Pueblo, Colo., during a national speaking tour in support of the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1957, nine Black students who had been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division.
In 1962, Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in the first round to win the world heavyweight title at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
In 1992, NASA's Mars Observer blasted off on a $980 million mission to the red planet, the probe disappeared just before entering Martian orbit in August 1993.
In 2015, House Speaker John Boehner abruptly announced his resignation.
In 2016, golf legend and Wake Forest University alumnus Arnold Palmer, 87, died in Pittsburgh.
In 2019, the White House released a rough transcript of President Donald Trump's July 25 call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, confirming that Trump had pushed Ukraine's leader to work with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Compiled by Melissa Hall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!