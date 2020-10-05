Today in History, Monday, Oct. 5

In 2017, Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein announced that he was taking a leave of absence from his company after a New York Times article detailed decades of alleged sexual harassment against women including actor Ashley Judd.

In 2018, a jury in Chicago convicted white police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

In 2019: A Taliban official said a delegation from the group had met with a U.S. envoy in the Pakistani capital; it was the first such encounter since President Donald Trump announced a month earlier that a peace deal to end Afghanistan's 18-year war was dead. Iraqi protesters pressed on with antigovernment rallies in the capital and across several provinces for a fifth day, setting government offices on fire; security agencies fatally shot 19 protesters and wounded more than three dozen.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Glynis Johns is 97. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 83. Rhythm-and-blues singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 79. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 77. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 77. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 73. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 71. Actor Karen Allen is 69. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 68. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 66. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 62. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 61. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 60. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 56. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 55. Actor Guy Pearce is 53. Actor Josie Bissett is 50. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 46. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 46. Rock musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) is 45. Actor Parminder Nagra is 45. Actor Scott Weinger is 45. Actor Kate Winslet is 45. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 42. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 37. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 37. Actor Azure Parsons is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brooke Valentine is 35. Actor Kevin Bigley is 34. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 26. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 14.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

