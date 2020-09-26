Today in History, Saturday, Sept. 26

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton participated in their first debate of the presidential campaign at Hofstra University in New York; Clinton emphatically denounced Trump for keeping his personal tax returns and business dealings secret from voters while Trump repeatedly cast Clinton as a "typical politician."

In 2019, President Donald Trump lashed out at the person who gave information to the whistleblower accusing him of abusing his office, saying that the individual was "close to a spy" who could have committed treason; he said of spies, "We used to handle it a little differently than we do now." Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who had been the first French leader to acknowledge the country's role in the Holocaust, died at the age of 86. Figures released by the Census Bureau showed that a measure of income inequality in the United States had increased in 2018 to its highest level in more than 50 years of tracking.