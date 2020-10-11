Today in History, Sunday, Oct. 11

In 2015, in an interview that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes," President Barack Obama said that Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server to conduct government business when she served as secretary of state was a mistake but didn't endanger national security. A spokesman for Iran's judiciary said that Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, detained for more than a year on charges including espionage, had been convicted. Rezaian was released in January 2016. In Incheon, South Korea, the United States rallied to win the Presidents Cup for the sixth straight time.

In 2019, testifying in defiance of a White House ban, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country; she'd been recalled from Ukraine as Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate corruption allegations against the Bidens. Fox news anchor Shepard Smith, who had angered many of the network's conservative viewers by frequently giving tough reports debunking statements made by Trump and his supporters, abruptly quit after signing off his final newscast. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts to end his country's long-running border conflict with neighbor and bitter rival Eritrea. Character actor Robert Forster, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a bail bondsman in "Jackie Brown," died of brain cancer at the age of 78.