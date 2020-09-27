Today in History, Sunday, Sept. 27

In 1994, more than 350 Republican congressional candidates gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to sign the "Contract with America," a 10-point platform they pledged to enact if voters sent a GOP majority to the House.

In 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.

In 1999, Sen. John McCain of Arizona officially opened his campaign for the 2000 Republican presidential nomination, the same day former Vice President Dan Quayle dropped his White House bid.

In 2004, NBC announced that "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno would be succeeded by "Late Night" host Conan O'Brien in 2009; however, O'Brien's stint on "The Tonight Show" lasted just over seven months.

In 2010, Southwest Airlines announced the $1.4 billion purchase of AirTran; temperatures reached 113 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, the highest in records kept since 1877.