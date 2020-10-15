Today in History, Thursday, Oct. 15

In 1969, peace demonstrators staged activities across the country as part of a "moratorium" against the Vietnam War.

In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.

In 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.

In 2001, Bethlehem Steel Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In 2003, eleven people were killed when a Staten Island ferry slammed into a maintenance pier. The ferry's pilot, who blacked out at the controls, later pleaded guilty to eleven counts of manslaughter.

In 2010, the Obama administration reported that the federal deficit had hit a near-record $1.3 trillion for the just-completed budget year.

In 2015, Ken Taylor, Canada's ambassador to Iran who sheltered Americans at his residence during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, died in New York at age 81.

In 2017, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write "Me too" as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag, using a phrase that had been introduced 10 years earlier by social activist Tarana Burke.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

