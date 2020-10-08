Today in History, Thursday, Oct. 8

In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company amid allegations that he was responsible for decades of sexual harassment. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game in Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

In 2019: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to House leaders declaring that President Donald Trump would not cooperate with what the letter called an "illegitimate" impeachment investigation; Democrats responded that the letter was a clear reason to write an article of impeachment charging Trump with obstruction. Home in Vermont while recovering from a heart attack a week earlier, Bernie Sanders said he had no plans to abandon his Democratic presidential campaign, but that he might slow down from a frenetic pace that could have contributed to his health problems. Democrat Joe Biden unveiled an education plan that would make community and technical college free, and federal college loan programs more generous. Business executive Gregory Abbott and his wife Marcia were each sentenced to a month in prison for paying $125,000 to rig their daughter's college entrance exams.