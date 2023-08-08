Today's highlight

On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.

On this date

In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the united States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.

In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure raising the number of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, effective with the next Congress, with a proviso to add two more when New Mexico and Arizona became States.

In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.

In 1945, President Harry s. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the united Nations Charter. The soviet union declared war against Japan during World War II.

In 1953, the united States and south Korea initialed a mutual security pact.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as "damned lies" reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.

In 1994, Israel and Jordan opened the first road link between the once-warring countries. In 2000, the wreckage of the

Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the union ship Housatonic, was recovered off the south Carolina coast and returned to port.

In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as the U.S. supreme Court's first Hispanic and third female justice.

Ten years ago: The U.S. sharply escalated its drone war in Yemen, with military officials in the Arab country reporting three Strikes that left a dozen dead. actor Karen Black, 74, who was featured in such counterculture favorites as "easy Rider," "Five easy Pieces" and "Nashville," died in Los Angeles. Opera singer Regina Resnik, 90, died in New York.