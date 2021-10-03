Tom Cormons: Va. experience suggests Duke Energy's rate plan will be costly

It would give Duke both new, automatic annual rate increases and the ability to earn and keep extra profits above its authorized rate of return (currently set at a generous 9.6%) —all paid for by the millions of customers for whom Duke’s monopoly is their only option. Independent analyses have concluded that those provisions alone could cost ratepayers an extra $100 million or more per year. Because Duke enjoys a state-granted monopoly and doesn’t have to worry about competing with other providers, the only thing limiting the rates it can charge is fair regulation. This is precisely why Duke wants to further tip the scales in its favor.

And, unfortunately, HB 951's purported environmental benefits lack teeth. In setting an “objective” (rather than a requirement) for achieving 70% carbon reductions, the bill grants Duke Energy substantial influence and authority in determining how — and when — that target might be met. Indeed, loopholes written into the bill may delay achievement of that goal by several years.

With families and businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic’s many impacts and North Carolina (like the rest of the country and the world) facing the urgent need to efficiently decarbonize its electric grid, now is no time to saddle families and businesses with a boondoggle designed to further enrich a giant monopoly.