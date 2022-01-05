Tony Dagnall realizes his dream by releasing a vinyl album exactly the way he wants it

Tony Dagnall has vinyl in his veins.

“My mum says that I was immunized with a gramophone needle, but that’s probably because I talk too much,” he once wrote.

His lifelong dream to release a vinyl album of his own fell just short in the late 1980s. But a quarter century of work paid off recently in the form of “Or Thereabouts,” a double album released under the band name My Attention Span.

“It’s corny, but it’s true: How do you feel when your dream comes true?” Dagnall said over dinner at Reynolda Village.

Dagnall grew up in an industrial town in northwest England on the Mersey River between Liverpool (hometown of the Beatles and Elvis Costello) and Manchester (hometown of Joy Division and Oasis). He collected 45s and LPs.

He played keyboards and wrote songs in a series of groups that eventually led him to Great and Lady Soul. The pop-rock band caught a huge break when it signed with Virgin Records.

The 2021 version of Dagnall eating pizza on the patio at Village Tavern has long, gray COVID-19 hair. He looks very different from the 1989 Dagnall, a 20-something guy with close-cropped hair playing keys in the video for “Trace the Line (to My Heart).” Virgin released two singles by Great and Lady Soul but shelved its LP.

“All I ever wanted was an LP in a sleeve, a cardboard 12-inch sleeve, a vinyl record with my songs on it,” he said. “And it never happened.”

In 1994, he married his transatlantic pen pal. They ran a café and record store in Mobile, Ala., where they hosted music quizzes. His marriage didn’t last, but Dagnall brought the Pop Music Quiz with him when he moved to Winston-Salem in 2005.

He and his current partner, Amanda Shute Sullivan, hosted more than 100 pre-pandemic quizzes. They have also become regular performers with the Vagabond Saints’ Society (VSS). Sullivan sang backup throughout “Or Thereabouts,” played bass on one song and provided countless hours of photography and graphic design work.

“The first time that we ever met, he played me the demos for his album,” Sullivan said.

Dagnall started recording soon after he emigrated from England. He acquired a Roland synthesizer with a digital sequencer. “It had drums, it had bass, it had guitar sounds, it had saxophones, it had trumpets, it had brass, it had strings, the full works,” Dagnall said.

The first song he wrote and recorded, “Under the Red Light,” is one of 16 that made the cut for “Or Thereabouts.” The material had a convoluted road to travel from those early home recordings.

Dagnall created a handmade My Attention Span CD called “Consume” years ago that he gave away to friends, but it was nothing like the new one. His love for records is all over it, starting with the cover — a selfie of Dagnall peering through two giant stacks of LPs. An elaborate gatefold houses liner notes, lyric sheets and plentiful photos.

The death of his mother in 2016 made such an elaborate album possible. His inheritance gave Dagnall the means to spend thousands of dollars on his dream project. Before doing so, he called his sister to ask for her blessing.

“It was really important for him, I think, since his mum wasn’t there, to have her say, ‘Yeah, that would be a great thing to do,’” Sullivan said. “I think he was afraid he was being frivolous. But when it comes to your dreams and trying to make them happen, when you finally have the means to do so, it’s important not to let that pass by.”

Once he had the resources, Dagnall enlisted VSS leader Doug Davis to help him rework the songs with professional musicians at Flytrap Music Productions, Davis’s studio.

“There’s certain folks that make outsider art that you sense they know what they’re doing — they understand the limitations, and they’re embracing those limitations,” Davis said. “There’s other people that have a symphony going in their head, and Tony’s that guy. I don’t know that he would have been satisfied with putting that album out the way it was.”

After the near-impossible task of transferring Dagnall’s digital files from 3.5-inch floppy disks to a modern computer, Davis helped Dagnall create his symphony.

“I should buy Doug a Rolls-Royce for what he endured doing that,” Dagnall said.

Davis played a wide array of instruments, including keys and guitars. Two VSS veterans joined him, Corky McClellan on drums and Lionel Sanders on percussion. Dana Bearror played bass and former Jews and Catholics band mates Alanna Meltzer-Holderfield and Eddie Garcia played on one song, contributing bowed double bass and guitars, respectively.

“When she did that bowed bass on ‘Writing Out the Storm,’ I could hear a galleon on the sea,” Dagnall said.

Riding that galleon are Dagnall’s enigmatic, autobiographical lyrics, delivered in a striking vocal style that ambles between singing, speaking and near-rapping. Dagnall references a German style from the 1920s, “sprechgesang,” to describe his technique.

“‘Sprech’ meaning ‘speak’ and ‘gesang’ meaning sing,” Dagnall said. “‘Speak-sing.’ It’s all over the place.”

For example, he cites a big ’80s hit by the band on his T-shirt, Pet Shop Boys: “‘West End Girls’ — it’s not a rap song, but he talks it,” Dagnall said.

“Or Thereabouts” occupies a genre all its own. Echoes stretch from the 1950s lounge exotica of Martin Denny to the 21st century hybrid house music of Sault. Obvious touchstones (besides Pet Shop Boys) include Peter Gabriel, Joe Jackson and XTC. Some songs are angular and robotic, others dreamy and romantic. Dagnall hopes to bring the music of My Attention Span to the stage eventually.

He is “absolutely compelling as a human being,” Davis said. “You hang around him and you either want to spend a thousand hours with him or run for the hills. There’s only one of him, and I definitely wanted to spend more time with him.”

Davis summed up “Or Thereabouts” in a social media post: “a double album chock full of thoughtful and clever lyrics that mapped the journey of a half-mad Englishman as he crossed vast oceans — aquatic and cultural — and negotiated the barren deserts of American philistinism, finally landing in a very healthy and hale and beautiful world of his own making.”

Sullivan was out of town when the boxes of albums arrived, but Dagnall shot a video to document the occasion.

“This is probably the only chance he’s gonna get to do this, and so I wanted to make sure that everything was right, from the cover to the inserts to the inner sleeves and the way it sounded,” Sullivan said. “I wanted it to be something that when he opened up the box, he would go, ‘Wow, this is it,’ and I think he did. I think we accomplished that.”