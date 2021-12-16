TOPPER
Restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
The look of shock on customers’ faces has to be seen to be believed when they find out that Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.
New allegations follow more than a month of head-spinning political turmoil in the small town.
A 20-year-old Greensboro man was killed and four juveniles were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
A Winston-Salem woman is in the Forsyth County Jail, charged with physically abusing the 9-month-old child she was babysitting.
Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.
Gunfire on Indiana Avenue leads to charges for two Winston-Salem men. One of them was convicted for his role in 2018 fatal shooting at Wake Forest University.
A man charged for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting on the campus of Wake Forest University is one of two people facing charges in connection …
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said.
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
Tyson "Ty" Rhame was convicted in 2018 of mail and wire fraud.