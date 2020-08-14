WSPD School Supplies Giveaway

Pamela Peoples-Joyner (right), community outreach specialist with the Winston-Salem Police Department, hands backpacks to a family during a school supplies giveaway event on Friday at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The event was sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation.

 Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation gave away about 1,500 backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils and a face mask to children at various locations across the city on Friday. Students also received a bag of books from Read Write Spell as well as a bag of snacks. Pamela Peoples-Joyner, community outreach specialist with the WSPD, said around 200 backpacks were given away at each location in under 30 minutes. "It really shows you where the need is in our community," she said.

