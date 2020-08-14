THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
* UNTIL 815 PM EDT.
* AT 615 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN
THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
WINSTON-SALEM, CLEMMONS, HUNTSVILLE, LEWISVILLE, WALKERTOWN,
STANLEYVILLE, PFAFFTOWN AND SEDGE GARDEN.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
