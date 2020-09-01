Not one flag
In response to the Sept. 1 letter “Understand,” about the political ad that says, "you won’t be safe in Joe Biden's America," which showed footage of Trump's America on fire, that is 100% true. However, among the supremely intelligent criminals -- whoops, excuse me, peaceful protesters -- who were setting cars and private business on fire, I didn't see one Trump flag or MAGA hat. I guess I'll have to assume that they must be closet supporters of the Biden/Harris ticket. Whew, now that's comforting.
Glenn Fields
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.