Not one flag

In response to the Sept. 1 letter “Understand,” about the political ad that says, "you won’t be safe in Joe Biden's America," which showed footage of Trump's America on fire, that is 100% true. However, among the supremely intelligent criminals — whoops, excuse me, peaceful protesters — who were setting cars and private business on fire, I didn't see one Trump flag or MAGA hat. I guess I'll have to assume that they must be closet supporters of the Biden/Harris ticket. Whew, now that's comforting.

Glenn Fields

Arcadia

