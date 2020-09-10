A preview of the N.C. State football team:
Coach
Dave Doeren (43-34 at N.C. State, 66-38 in eight seasons)
Last season
1-7 ACC, 4-8 overall
Key losses
- QB Matt McKay (910 passing yards, 3 TDs, 57.3 completion percentage)
- DE Larrell Murchison (48 tackles, 7 sacks)
- OL Emanual McGirt Jr.
- LB Stephen Griffin (32 tackles, 4 pass breakups)
Key returning players
- PK Chris Dunn (21 of 24 made field goals)
- QB Devin Leary (1,219 passing yards in 8 games; 8 TDs; 48.1 completion percentage)
- RB Zonovan Knight (136 carries for 745 yards; 5 TDs)
- Emeka Emezie (56 catches for 576 yards; 2 TDs)
Newcomers to watch
- WR Porter Rooks (four-star recruit by rivals.com and 247sports.com; ESPN Top 300 player with 173 career catches at Myers Park High School)
- QB Ben Finley (No. 13 recruit from the state of Arizona; younger brother of Ryan Finley, who was a three-year starter at N.C. State)
- CB Devan Boykin (top 15 recruit in North Carolina by 247sports; also played QB in high school and had 1,817 career passing yards)
- TE Ezemdi Udoh (Ranked 34th in the country by ESPN.com among tight ends; caught 25 passes in his senior season and played basketball in high school)
Reasons for optimism
The Wolfpack didn’t lose much in terms of starters, and QB Ben Finley is supposed to be the real deal. A young team got older last season, and the defense should be better.
Causes for concern
Defensive line lost Murchison, a first-round pick of the New York Jets, and depth must be built along the offensive line. Three straight road games early in the season against Virginia Tech, Pitt and Virginia will give fans a good indication of how this season might go.
Schedule
Sept. 19: Wake Forest, 8 (ACC)
Sept. 26: At Virginia Tech
Oct. 3: At Pittsburgh
Oct. 10: At Virginia
Oct. 17: Duke
Oct. 24: At North Carolina
Nov. 6: Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
Nov. 14: Florida State
Nov. 21: Liberty
Nov. 28: At Syracuse
Dec. 5: Georgia Tech
