New offensive coordinator Tony Petersen has a ton of talent to work with.
The guy he calls “the best player in the conference” at quarterback in Zac Thomas, a slew of options at receiver, running back and tight end, and an offensive line with four senior starters are at Petersen’s fingertips.
For those older guys, Petersen said he hopes to help them fine tune their skills for the most productive seasons. But he’s also been very clear for the need to build up depth in the younger players, too.
That’s incredibly crucial at quarterback, where both Thomas and backup Jacob Huesman are both seniors. The quarterbacks behind them are two freshmen: David Baldwin-Griffin, who redshirted last season, and Navy Shuler, a member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Petersen said it’s a tough balance to play between getting older guys reps while providing development with the young guys. But eventually, those younger players will grow and learn as the season goes on.
“What’s hard right now with us is my starting quarterback is a senior, and my backup’s a senior. And they’ve both been here a long time,” Petersen said. “And it’s hard now to start working, seriously working, a third and fourth quarterback. That just doesn’t happen.
“So I’m going to be in a situation where really that position’s not going to truly start developing probably until next spring because you just don’t have the reps to start working third and fourth quarterbacks.”
