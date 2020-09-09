Trump's heart
“He didn’t make those remarks,” Robert Schweickert, a veteran from Moravian Falls, told a Journal reporter following Tuesday’s Trump rally (“Trump stirs up crowd,” Sept. 9). “His heart would not let him make those remarks.”
But there’s quite a bit of evidence to suggest he did.
During a rally in 2017, President Trump disparaged America’s four-star generals. He called them “losers,” dopes” and “babies.” It’s on tape.
If he talks about the generals that way – as well as war veteran Sen. John McCain -- why wouldn’t he call deceased soldiers “losers” or “suckers”? Somebody split that hair for me.
In the meantime, Trump has never said a bad word about Russian President Vladimir Putin. What does that tell us about his heart?
How have so many Americans come to be so willfully blind about Trump’s true character? Are they really getting that much out of it? What exactly are they getting out of allowing themselves to be deceived? Does it feel that good?
They should pay attention to all the people Trump has stabbed in the back or thrown under the bus. (Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is about to join their ranks.) You can’t trust someone like that. They could well be next.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
