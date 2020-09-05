Happy Hour Line Dance Lessons
Lisa Konczal, a dancer, actor and photographer, will teach Happy Hour Line Dance Lessons 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Sept. 29, at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.
Konczal, a featured dancer in the line-dance portion of the "Old Town Road" video, will teach socially distanced dances to a variety of musical genres. The lessons are suitable for beginners and experienced dancers.
Dancers will be spaced six feet apart outdoors, and attendance is limited to 20 people.
Classes are $20. Advance registration is requested at www.LisaKonczal.com/dancewithlisa.
Unique art exhibition on display
"When We Are Distanced," a sidewalk, online and in-person art exhibition, will hang today through Oct. 3 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The Artworks Window Exhibition is visible from the sidewalk and can be viewed online on the Artworks Gallery website.
If you are interested in buying a piece, or would like an appointment to view an artwork in person, email Mona Wu at monawu4@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org/shop.
Che Apalache bandleader launches vote initiative
Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, has launched an initiative to get out the vote in North Carolina.
Working with VoteNC.org and RuralOrganizing.org, Troop is making a series of videos to spotlight key progressive voices from across NC by sharing songs and having conversations. The video series, “Pickin’ for Progress,” is releasing one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November.
The videos include Troop’s original songs and highlight activist and minority voices.
You can access the videos by going to YouTube and searching for “Pickin’ for Progress."
'A Collaborative Experience' at Yadkin
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will present “A Collaborative Experience” by Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser Sept. 9-Nov. 9. in the Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Both are Winston-Salem-based artists.
There will be a virtual opening reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 at www.Facebook.com/yadkinarts.
Calhoun is an artist and lighting designer who works in oil, acrylic, enamel and spray paint to create dynamic paintings and drawings. His canvases are filled with organic forms and vivid colors. His work can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/kc7219.
Hauser is a metal sculptor who believes that iron has been integral to the development of contemporary society and a true indicator of where we stand today as a whole. Each of his works is an exploration of a reaction cast piece of iron and a similar forged and fabricated improvisation of steel.
For information, visit www.yadkinarts.org.
Events planned at Bookmarks
Bookmarks independent bookstore will hold two events this week. The store is at 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
- 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9: Bookmarks Teen Advisory Council. High school age students may join the Teen Advisory Council, a group that meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Bookmarks. They discuss books and help plan events for teens at Bookmarks. They often introduce authors at events and have advanced access to new and coming books. Email youth@bookmarksnc.org to register.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 10: Bookmarks Presents Yaa Gyasi. Bestselling and award-winning author Gyasi is on virtual tour for her second novel, "Transcendent Kingdom." Her debut, "Homegoing," was a Bookmarks bestseller and book club favorite. This event will be held virtually. There are three ways to attend: you can buy "Transcendent Kingdom," join the Signed First Editions Club (members will receive free entry to this event, because "Transcendent Kingdom" is the September pick), or make a donation to Bookmarks. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register or get more information.
'Junebug' at Marketplace Drive-In
It's the 15th anniversary of "Junebug," a movie by Winston-Salem playwright and screenwriter Angus MacLachlan that garnered an Oscar nomination for then-newbie Amy Adams.
You can join the celebration by checking it out on Sept. 10 at Marketplace Drive-In Cinema, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
This 2005 film is set in Pfafftown and features a notable performance by Salem Academy and UNC School of the Arts alumna Celia Weston. It's a comic drama that takes a sweet and funny look at family and relationships.
Art dealer Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz) travels from Chicago to North Carolina to pursue a local, self-taught painter (Frank Hoyt Taylor) for her outsider art gallery. There, she meets and stays with the family of her new husband George (Alessandro Nivola), who she barely knows.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and screening will begin about 8:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $20 per car; $30 per car for VIP parking, at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
Theatre Alliance presents 'The Doyle and Debbie Show'
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present "The Doyle and Debbie Show" at 8 p.m. Sept. 11-13, and 16-19 outside at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Seating begins at 7:30.
After failed marriages and tabloid scandals, Doyle Mayfield recruits a new singing partner — also his third Debbie — in an attempt to regain his former stardom. But when Debbie’s star starts to rise, the comeback becomes a setback for Doyle. Featuring original songs — “Barefoot and Pregnant” and “ABCs of Love," this parody is a tribute to country music and its iconic duos.
"'The Doyle and Debbie Show' is like 'Spinal Tap' with a twang, and it manages to tweak and tickle without ever denigrating country music," according to The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville.
Seating is limited to 25. Guests must bring seating and are expected to comply with current COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets are $25 at https://www.theatrealliance.ws/. For information, call 336-723-7777.
Event for the homeless planned
The 2020 Mobile Festival for the Homeless will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., then move to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 Patterson Ave., and wrap up at the Salvation Army of the Greater Winston-Salem Area Command and Center of Hope, 1255 Trade St., all in Winston-Salem
The event will have live entertainment, including vocalist Saundra Ross and her band; grab-and-go lunches and "blessing bags," which contain personal hygiene items tailored for the guests at each shelter.
Ross has performed internationally in many genres, including jazz and R&B.
A team of volunteers will be posted at each of the local homeless shelters to assure safe distancing, distribution of blessing bags and meals. Entertainers will perform at each center.
Donations can be made with CashApp to $myjesusandme; checks, payable to Festival for the Homeless, can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. More information is on the Festival for the Homeless Facebook page.
