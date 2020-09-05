Fiction
1. "Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
2. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. "Squeeze Me" by Carl Hiaawsen (Knopf)
4. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Little, Brown)
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. "The Guest List" by Lucy foley (William Morrow)
8. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
9. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
10. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
11. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
12. "The Exiles" by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)
13. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Atria)
14. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
15. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
Nonfiction
1. "His Truth is Marching On" by Jon Meacham (Random House)
2. "Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
3. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
5. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Hoax" by Brian Stelter (One Signal)
7. "Cynical Theories" by Pluckrose/Lindsay (Pitchstone Press)
8. "Blitz" by David Horowitz (Humanix)
9. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
10. "The Answer Is..." by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)
11. "Live in Love" by Lauren Akins (Ballantine)
12. "The Ideal Planner" by Emma chamberlain (Gallery)
13. "Vesper Flights" by Helen Macdonald (Grove)
14. "Get Out of Your Head" by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
15. "Lose Weight Like Crazy Even if You Have a Crazy Life!" by Autumn Calabrese (Galvanized Media)
Paperback
1. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
2. "Someone to Romance" by Mary Balogh (Berkley)
3. "Truth and Justice" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
4. "Beach Wedding Weekend" by Rachel Magee (Hallmark)
5. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
6. "Child's Play" by Danielle Steel (Dell)
7. "The Last Odyssey" by James Rollins (Morrow)
8. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
9. "Emerald Blaze" by Ilona Andrews (Avon)
10. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)
11. "Paranoid" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
12. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
13. "The Cowboy's Lady" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)
14. "Bullet for a Stranger" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Dell)
