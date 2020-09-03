A fulfilling mental break
As we approach six months of dealing with the additional stress brought on by COVID-19, finding an outlet that allows you a mental break couldn’t be more important. For many, it’s gardening.
Whether herbs, fruits, vegetables or flowers, there is something so fulfilling about planting and nurturing little seeds and watching them grow into something beautiful. And connecting with others who share this passion, while already important before the pandemic, is something I especially cherish in today’s world where we can do so virtually.
Three years ago, when I was unable to find an online community specific to gardening in North Carolina, I started the North Carolina Gardening Facebook group. I was already in awe when we reached 5,000 members by the start of 2020. But since the pandemic, that number has more than doubled to nearly 12,000 caring, helpful and supportive North Carolina gardeners, guided by my dedicated co-administrators.
As the pandemic stretches on, I encourage you to join our online community and look for ways to get involved with local agricultural organizations continuing volunteering efforts in a COVID-safe fashion. Here in Davie County, the Deep Roots Mocksville Community Garden is a great example.
There’s no telling what the coming months will bring, but focusing on the little things you can do each day to give yourself a bit of stress relief can make a world of a difference. If that’s gardening for you, we welcome you to our community with open arms.
Nicole Mott
Mocksville
