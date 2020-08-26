Building bridges

On my way home from an appointment this morning, I saw this sign on a car ahead of me: “White, Straight, and Republican; how else can I piss you off?” That attitude is not helpful in any way. In the midst of the turmoil we are all suffering, the behavior in word and action across our land does nothing to improve lives, comfort others or strengthen our unity. Instead, we grow weaker daily as individuals and as a nation.

Many centuries ago, a great man said, “He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.” Swords must be put away in order for bridges to be built and life to be good for everyone.

Beth Mochnick

(White, straight and Republican)

Winston-Salem

