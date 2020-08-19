It's about issues
Responding to the Aug. 18 letter “Voting against,” I agree totally with the writer’s views pertaining to voting. It’s about the issues and not personalities.
The Rev. Jerry Martin did leave out one issue and that was the issue of Planned Parenthood and abortion. I'm against supporting Planned Parenthood and abortion. I'm sure Rev. Martin would agree as well. I'm sure the Rev. Martin believes that Black lives matter, as well. In 2016, abortion killed more Black babies than babies that were born in New York City.
In God's word, truth matters.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
