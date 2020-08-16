'before/during/after'
to screen Aug. 20
RiverRun International Film Festival will screen "before/during/after" Aug. 20 at the Marketplace Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. It was originally scheduled to premiere at the festival, which was canceled in April because of the novel coronavirus.
Writer and star Finnerty Steeves ("Orange Is the New Black") will attend and speak before the film.
In "before/during/after," a middle-aged New York City theater actress must decide who she is in real life when her marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating. This will be the Southeastern premiere of the film.
Gates will open at 7:30 pm with the screening beginning at dusk around 8:45 pm. Tickets are $20 per car, $30 per car for VIP parking, and are for sale at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com. For information, visit www.riverrunfilm.com.
'ALWAYS … Patsy Cline'
at Theatre Alliance
“ALWAYS … Patsy Cline” opened Thursday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, and will run at 8 p.m. today and Aug. 19-23, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Aug. 22. Show and audience will be outside at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd.
The musical play is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended Cline in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her tragic death at 30 in 1963. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS … Patsy Cline.”
Expect down-home country humor, deep feelings, audience participation and 27 of Cline's hits, including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight."
Ashley Pearson plays Cline, and Peggie Kaan Dull plays Seger. Theatre Alliance artistic director Jamie Lawson directs, and David Lane is the music director.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed by audience and performers: Wear a mask, social distance, and do not attend if you are unwell. Bathrooms will be monitored and cleaned between usage.
Tickets, $25, are at www.theatrealliance.ws. Parking is free. Seating begins 30 minutes before showtime. Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs. Call 336-723-7777 for more information.
Aperture presents
'Back to the Future'
Aperture Cinema will present "Back to the Future" at dark on Aug. 21 at its drive-in venue, the First Presbyterian parking lot, 300 N. Cherry St., Winston-Salem.
The parking lot opens at 7 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 22.
Limited pre-paid concessions will be ready when you enter the lot. There will be no concessions on site, so you can bring your own food and drinks.
For safety, there will be no portable restrooms available directly on site. The restrooms at First Presbyterian will be available for bathroom emergencies.
Aperture will be collecting school supply donations for the Educator Warehouse, a space for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public school teachers to shop for needed supplies for their classrooms. The Educator Warehouse is in need of: letter-size copy paper, Marble composition books, glue sticks, pencil boxes, dry eraser markers, dry erasers, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes.
Tickets are $25 per carload at www.aperturecinema.com.
'Ethereal' exhibit
to open Aug. 21
"Ethereal," an exhibition by artists Les Caison III and John Murphy, will open 5-10 p.m. Aug. 21 at the North Carolina Arts Incubator's Peggy Almond Fullington Gallery, 223 N. Chatham Ave., in Siler City. It will run through Sept. 24.
Appropriate social distancing measures as outlined by the state guidelines will be observed due to COVID-19.
"Ethereal" consists of plush toy creature art by Murphy, and animal-themed mixed-media found objects by Caison. Many of the artworks are created with recycled materials, some found along U.S. 64.
Murphy is the author of "Stupid Sock Creatures" (2005) and "The Return Of The Stupid Sock Creatures" (2012), both published by Lark Books. Murphy makes monstrous animal forms out of reclaimed fabrics and teaches the art of plush toy making.
Caison lives on a farm in Randolph County. He has exhibited his mixed-media drawings and paintings throughout the south, in more than 130 shows. His work can be found locally at Ember Audio + Design in Winston-Salem. For information, visit www.Lesiii.com.
Admission is free. For more information and to schedule a gallery visit, call 919-663-1335 or email ncaidirector@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.