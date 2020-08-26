AMAZING IVAN: An impressive cast provides the voices - and sometimes the faces - in "The One and Only Ivan," a Walt Disney movie whose theatrical release was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it started on the Disney+ streaming service last Friday. The movie is based on the Newbery Medal-winning 2013 book. "Ivan" mixes live action and photorealistic CGI to tell the story of a mall circus run by the bombastic Mack (Bryan Cranston), with Sam Rockwell as the voice of the star of the show, Ivan, an artistically inclined gorilla who starts to question his lot in life. Other voice actors include Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren as dogs, Chaka Khan as a chicken, Ron Funches as a rabbit, and Angelina Jolie and Brooklynn Prince as elephants.
