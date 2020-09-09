Davis

Willie Edward Davis

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Willie Edward Davis, 59, was last seen at 519 S. Green St., Apt. B, according to a statement on Wednesday from the center. Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Davis, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment, the center said.

The center said Davis, a Black man, is 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, and black hair with an afro. Davis was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants.

The center asks that anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7321

@PatrickFerlise

