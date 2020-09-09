The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.
Willie Edward Davis, 59, was last seen at 519 S. Green St., Apt. B, according to a statement on Wednesday from the center. Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Davis, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment, the center said.
The center said Davis, a Black man, is 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, and black hair with an afro. Davis was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants.
The center asks that anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.