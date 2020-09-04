R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. said Friday it has completed submitting its package of premarket tobacco applications to the Food and Drug Administration.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users. The FDA has set a deadline of Wednesday for submitting applications.
The filings allow the Reynolds Vapor products to remain available at retail locations throughout the review process, which could take up to 12 months.
In the latest submission, Reynolds included 13 Vuse Alto products — an electronic nicotine delivery system power unit component and 12 closed e-liquid cartridges. Those cartridges are available in four flavors, each in three nicotine levels.
Vuse Alto offers flavor pods in menthol, rich tobacco and golden tobacco flavors. The application included mixed berry flavor pods.
Reynolds first submitted a premarket application in October for Vuse Solo, followed by Vuse Ciro and Vuse Vibe in April and Velo lozenge and pouch products in August.
The Velo application has been accepted by the FDA. Meanwhile, the Vuse products are in the substantive scientific review status.
Guy Meldrum, who took over as Reynolds American Inc.'s chief executive on Tuesday, called completing the application submissions "a key milestone for us as we continue creating innovative products responsibly so adult tobacco consumers have a choice available when they are ready for an alternative to combustible tobacco products."
Reynolds said it has provided the FDA with more than 530,000 pages of scientific data for review as part of all applications submitted, including more than 8,600 scientific documents.
"We sought to build a package of the available best science to describe product analyses, information on human health risks, and assessments showing that these Vuse Alto products are appropriate for the protection of public health — including assessments on users and nonusers of tobacco products," said James Figlar, Reynolds’ head of scientific and regulatory affairs.
In a separate, but related, development, the FDA said this week it will post a list of tobacco products for which premarket applications were submitted by the deadline.
Reynolds said the list "will make it easier for retailers to identify illegal products that should be pulled from shelves after Wednesday.
"This sort of regulatory enforcement ensures consumers have up-to-date, reliable information available on these highly regulated products," Figlar said.
